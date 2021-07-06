6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Isaac’s schizophrenia spirals and Chelsea is warned about Gray

Emotional scenes ahead as Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) struggles with his schizophrenia and ends up in a dangerous situation – can anyone help him when he refuses to leave his house?

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is warned about getting involved with abusive Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) thinks Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is cheating and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is humiliated.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 12th – 16th July 2021.

Isaac barricades himself in

Troubled Isaac is gripped by hallucinations and paranoia that prevent him taking his medication, so his schizophrenia rapidly tightens its grip over the terrified teacher. Intercepting Lily and Arthur as they arrive home, he’s convinced their house isn’t safe and urges the confused kids to go on a picnic wanting to keep them out of harm’s way. When Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) realise the children are missing, then notice agitated Isaac breaking into his house, panic spreads and the cops are called.

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) manages to get fragile Isaac to let him in and tries to calm his spiralling son, nervously asking what’s happened to Lily and Arthur. Thankfully Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) finds the pair safe and sound at the allotment, but Isaac’s unpredictable actions put him in danger and the situation escalates out of control…

Chelsea warned about Gray

Chelsea continues to receive legal advice with benefits from Gray, and reckons she’s much more cut out for life in his luxurious house rather than being crammed in at her mum’s madhouse (is it still a B&B?!). Even getting an ankle tag after her hearing while she’s on bail doesn’t deter her from getting her claws into the lawyer, and she adapts her new accessory as part of her killer outfit when she attends Gray’s work drinks.

The minxy Ms Fox encourages her new fella to let loose and he ends up embarrassing himself with his uncharacteristically drunken antics in front of his colleagues – including his boss, Laura. Intriguingly, she quietly warns Chelsea not to get involved with Gray… Will she listen? And if aggressive Gray finds out Laura’s poking her nose in, how will he react?

Ash cheats on Peter?

Ash is annoyed that Peter hasn’t exactly been the model boyfriend since the death of her brother Jags. In fact, he’s practically disappeared from her life without so much of an offer to cook a casserole.

Ghosting his girlfriend while she grieves hasn’t gone down well so Ash quizzes Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) what the deal is with her grandson. Peter then gets a reality check from his nagging nan after admitting he finds it hard to be around the Panesars’ pain and he seeks out Ash to talk – only to see her meeting with a mystery man. Has she felt so abandoned she’s thrown herself into another relationship?

Billy clashes with Rocky

Relations remain strained between Billy and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) since his surrogate son hooked up with his ex-wife Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), and the heartbroken Mr Mitchell rejects the offered olive branch of a drink. Instead, he boasts about the new bachelor pad he’s living in since he moved out, unable to take Jay and Hun’s PDAs.

But there’s pain behind bolshy Billy’s eyes as he acts like he’s over the betrayal and all is well in his life – he’s clearly lying. Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant (Brian Conley) starts playfully winding Bill up and what starts out as a friendly rivalry between the bantering boys on a market stall descends into something more serious – leading to a revelation about the most hapless member of the Mitchell clan…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

After Harry Redknapp scouted young Tommy Moon and suggested he could have a glittering football career, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) encourages Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to take her son to a try-out. She’s reluctant, until Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) starts bragging about Pearl being a child prodigy, and decides to allow her little lad to follow his dreams. Proud Phil is thrilled, but could he subconsciously be looking for a Denny replacement by pushing Tommy into pursuing the beautiful game?

As well as affecting Ash’s romance with Peter, the Panesars’ ongoing grief continues to impact matriarch Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) who’s gone from icy to emotional, blaming herself for her son’s fatal beating and pushing her clan away. Honey is alarmed when the Minute Mart is closed and after visiting her boss she offers to run the shop while she takes time out. The next day, Suki shows up for work and lashes out at well-meaning Honey, accusing her of trying to take over. Is Suki back to her old spiteful self?