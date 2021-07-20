6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray panics as Tina murder clue is found and Zack confesses

Serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) has some explaining to do when girlfriend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) finds another woman’s earring in his car – but doesn’t realise she’s uncovered a murder clue!

Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) is dumped by Zack Hudson (James Farrar) when he’s forced to come clean about the hit and run, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) gets an upsetting phone call and can anyone save Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) from being homeless?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 26th – 30th July 2021.

Chelsea finds a killer clue

Cocky Chelsea reckons she’s got Gray right where she wants him and is thoroughly enjoying wrapping the handsome lawyer around her little finger, completely unaware she’s dating an abusive serial killer. She also couldn’t be less interested in spending time with his kids, much preferring sexy time with the solicitor – in exchange for his free legal advice with her court case looming – than playing step-mum.

This week she encourages Gray to ditch work and they end up getting it on in the back of his car, where Chelsea finds another woman’s earring… That would be awkward enough, but Gray pales to realise the item of jewellery belonged to his victim Tina Carter, whose dead body he drove off to an undisclosed location to bury it. Could Chelsea’s discovery expose Gray’s killer crimes?

Zack confesses the truth

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is livid that Zack is still dating Nancy and demands he dump his daughter, forcing him to admit to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) he was involved in the hit and run. Nance is crushed when her buff boyfriend tells her it’s over, leaving Mick feeling guilty he’s pushed him into it.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) then lays into Zack for upsetting her offspring, not realising the real reason why, and sacks him from the Vic. Single and fed up, Nancy announces she’s leaving Walford to continue her travels, making Zack even more unpopular with the Carters. Nancy and Zack have a real spark as a couple so it’s a shame this big secret is keeping them apart, but if she knew what him and her sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) were hiding it might be too much to come back from…

Jean’s bombshell

Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) prepares for her operation but it clashes with Lily (Lillia Turner) having a dentist appointment, so Martin Fowler (James Bye) can’t go with his wife. Kindly Jean offers to accompany her instead and waits at the hospital while the procedure is done, much to Martin’s gratitude.

Jean and Ruby bond as she recovers, with Rubes starting to see Mrs Slater as a maternal figure to replace the mum she lost in childhood. Ruby is also becoming a Stacey replacement for Jean, which is ironic as the club owner is responsible for putting her daughter behind bars in the first place. Everything changes after Jean gets a worrying phone call, and Ruby ends the week feeling pretty rotten about herself. What has Jean been told?

Karen’s baby fears

Thanks to blabbermouth Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris), Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) knows that Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is carrying a surrogate baby for the Highways and she’s rightly concerned. We doubt it being paid to have a kid for the local undertaker and ex-prostitute was high up on the wish list of ‘things you want your kids to achieve in life’.

Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) notice Bernie is looking a little peaky, which is not just due to the pregnancy as the teen is still taking those dodgy diet pills. Rainie gives the girl some more cash to prove how grateful she is, which leaves Bern feeling bad about taking the tablets which could potentially endanger her and the baby…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Billy continues to hide the fact he’s skint and homeless. Beaten to a job at Kat’s cab firm by newcomer Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes the situation even more miserable for the Mitchell – will he ever be able to get back on his feet? Suspicious Kat clocks him sneaking out of the car lot and realises that’s where he’s sleeping. Summoning Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) she tells them the upsetting truth and they hatch a rescue plan – but will Bill be too proud to accept help?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) grows more obsessed with her appearance as her graduation party looms and she wants to look her best. Cruel comments on social media increase her insecurities and push her into considering yet more fillers and cosmetic work to make her feel better about herself, even though it’s bound to have the opposite effect. Needing to make some fast cash to pay for it, what is she prepared to flog for funds?