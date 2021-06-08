6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Dani Dyer joins the cast and Ruby has a miscarriage

It’s a family affair for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) this week, on and off screen as Dyer’s real-life daughter Dani Dyer guest stars alongside her famous father. Mick comes to the rescue of her character, Jeanette, goes into labour in a very unexpected place!

Also, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) suffers a devastating miscarriage, Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant (Brian Conley) is hiding something from estranged daughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) confesses her surrogacy secret to Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th – 18th June 2021.

Mick’s baby bombshell

They’ve already shared the sofa on Celebrity Gogglebox, now famous father and daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer will be acting alongside each other in EastEnders as the reality star joins her dad for a guest appearance as part of the Carters’ dramatic baby storyline.

Dani plays Jeanette, a cabbie who drives Mick to the hospital where pregnant wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is having a scan, only Jeanette is also expecting. When her waters break en route her passenger takes control and has to get behind the wheel to ensure Jeanette gets to the maternity ward before he has to deliver the arrival in the back of a Hackney carriage! Meanwhile, L is determined Max will have nothing to do with her bubba and makes a drastic decision…

Ruby has a miscarriage

While Linda wrestles with a pregnancy she didn’t plan, spare a thought for Ruby who’s desire to be a mum has been curtailed by her endometriosis diagnosis. She learns she’s fallen pregnant again, but doctors have warned her it’s unlikely she’ll be able to carry the baby full term and, tragically, she soon miscarries.

Having initially been kept in the dark, Martin Fowler (James Bye) feels somewhat useless as his missus pushes him away. Ironically, the upsetting situation brings Ruby closer to tearaway Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), who puts her animosity aside to support her suffering step-mum. But the struggle to conceive causes a rift in the marriage, with Martin pushing a reluctant Rube to explore other options to have a child. Are the couple strong enough to weather this storm?

What’s Rocky hiding?

Rocky is proving to be quite a hit in the Square, particularly with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) who are both dazzled by the twinkle in the eye of the cheeky cockney newcomer. The unfortunate flip-side is that he’s neglecting Sonia, the long-lost daughter he came to Walford to bond with, so he can flirt with the local glamorous grannies.

Son is excited about spending her first every Father’s Day with her dad and arranges a lunch, but when he’s late she’s fuming to find him at the Vic with Shirl. Rocky realises he’s got some making up to do (add it to the last 30 odd years, mate) and also some explaining after Sonia accidentally sees something suspicious on his phone. What is Rocky hiding? Did he have an ulterior motive for tracking his daughter down?

Tiffany learns Bernie’s secret

While life is looking up for Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) on the professional front, as he’s shortlisted for a prestigious local street food competition, Tiffany feels a little left behind and wonders what she should be doing with her life. Applying make-up to corpses at the funeral parlour has clearly lost it’s appeal.

Wannabe-influencer Tiff sets up an online beauty profile, and considers fillers and botox so she can look on fleek (do people still say that?) for the accompanying photos. Tiff then starts selling some dodgy sounding cosmetics and diet pills for a college mate to make some extra cash. Bernie eagerly offers to trial the pills, and reveals to her mate she’s planning to be a surrogate for the Highways and is needs to lose weight. Tiff is suitably stunned, but will she use her friend’s situation to further her career?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) mix business with pleasure as they relaunch the launderette with Ms Slater’s mini-cab firm operating out the back. Sounds random, but don’t forget Oz Cabs set up their switchboard in the corner of the cafe back in the day. Kat’s loved up with Phil, but a sly dig from Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) bursts her bubble and she fears her fella isn’t over his ex…

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) smarts when he spies Callum Highway (Tony Clay) sneaking off with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) – why are they climbing into a taxi together? They’re actually visiting Fitzy (Sam Buchanan), Callum’s copper colleague who was stabbed in the line of duty, but with work talk off limits Cal is hiding his guilt at being responsible for the attack from his husband. Callum admits to Whit it’s brought back his PTSD, but will be honest with Ben before he gets accused of cheating?