Tense scenes set to broadcast during next Monday's episode of EastEnders will see Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) reveal to Martin Fowler (James Bye) that baby Arthur isn't his.

The shock moment comes during a nail-biting standoff after Stacey takes both herself and her newborn to the roof of the Queen Vic.

Martin will be seen trying to gain the trust of a tormented Stacey, but she ends up slipping and nearly toppling from the same ledge where her late husband Bradley fell...

You can see a clip from Monday's episode below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

