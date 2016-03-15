EastEnders: Ronnie and Jack's steamy shower scene - Twitter reacts!
Samantha Womack and Scott Maslen were getting us hot under the collar in Monday's episode
It's safe to say that Ronnie and Jack are back ON! A wedding stormed, some Shakespeare quoted…and then there was a steamy scene that saw the pair get into the shower fully clothed to rekindle their passion.
With the surprise moment airing within five minutes of Monday's episode starting, it's fair to say that EastEnders were immediately feeling the heat.
Certain viewers felt it was too racy for before the watershed:
And then there was the cheeky so and so who was upping the filth factor.
To see if Jack and Ronnie decide to have a replay, watch EastEnders tonight at 7.30pm on BBC1.
