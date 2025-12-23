A further four legendary characters have returned to EastEnders following Pat Evans's (Pam St Clement) comeback in yesterday's instalment.

It comes following a particularly emotional evening for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) - who is living with young-onset dementia - when he realised that injuries to wife Julie's (Karen Henthorn) face were sustained as a result of him lashing out over his missing cufflinks.

She'd masked the bruises with makeup, but the lights from a projector displaying his Christmas film revealed all.

Pat and Barry were waiting for Nigel in The Vic. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Rushing out into the night, his memories of the past began to fade into the present day, and the sound of festive music from the Queen Vic lured him in. There, Nigel came face-to-face with Pat for the first time in decades - despite her death in 2012.

She wasn't alone, as her step-son Barry (Shaun Williamson) also appeared from beyond the grave, singing karaoke hits.

Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay reprised their roles. BBC

As Nigel joined him for a rendition of 'Lonely This Christmas', his mind wandered to the gift he'd bought Julie that he couldn't find. However, in his head, the present was for first wife Debbie (Nicola Duffett).

He walked around the bar and was surprised to see a younger Phil and Grant Mitchell (Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay), who reminded him that the gift was missing and they had no idea who was keeping hold of it.

Outside, Julie and Phil (Steve McFadden) desperately attempted to track him down. They heard Nigel's voice from within the pub, though when they entered, he panicked and ordered them out.

They darted over to the community centre to find Kat and Alfie Moon (Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie) so that they could get the keys and get to him before the situation escalated, unaware that he was now envisioning Debbie - marking actress Nicola Duffett's return to the serial after three decades away.

Meanwhile, Phil presented Julie with a necklace from Nigel, which he had been keeping safe hoping that it would help her to break through to him and separate the two realities he was experiencing.

Nicola Duffett put in an appearance as Debbie Bates. BBC

In succession, younger Phil and Grant, Pat, Barry and Debbie spoke directly to Nigel, before he could finally see Julie sat in front of him. The two shared a tender moment and then headed home.

The events of the day made Phil realise that perhaps Julie was right to suggest an alternative care arrangement - and he was the one who would have to break the news.

Sitting on a bench overlooking their neighbourhood, Nigel commented that they'd "reached the end of the road together", seemingly accepting his medical circumstances.

How will Nigel, Phil and Julie navigate their future?

