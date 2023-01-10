The shock of finding out that 12-year-old Lily is pregnant hasn't yet worn off, especially for Martin who has only just found out! And when poor Stacey wanted to keep Lily's counsel by keeping the identity of the baby's father - Ricky Jr - a secret , a police officer and social worker pointed out that Lily could be removed from her family home for her own protection.

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) stunned her parents Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) in tonight's EastEnders (10th January), as she revealed that she might well decide to keep her unborn baby.

In the aftermath, Stacey had been instructed that Lily couldn't be alone with any man in the house - and she was forced to implement this rule. She was also unimpressed with cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) for letting slip that Stacey knew who had got Lily pregnant, which led to further complications.

Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Martin (James Bye) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When the detective and social worker returned for another visit, Stacey told Lily to hide in the kitchen, promising that she would continue to keep Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) role quiet. But as Lily listened in on their chat with her mum, she burst into the living room and admitted that the father is a boy from school.

In emotional scenes, portrayed powerfully by talented young star Turner, Lily begged them to tell her that the boy wouldn't get in any trouble - but the visitors only probed her to give them a name. As Lily grew more upset, Stacey insisted that this was more than enough questioning for now - and they agreed to come back another time.

Later, Lily sat down with Nanny Jean (Gillian Wright), Stacey and Martin for tea. Martin felt that it was obvious Lily should have an abortion, while Stacey was less forceful on the subject. But the discussions surrounding her condition upset Lily, who reminded them she was old enough to decide for herself.

While Lily hasn't made a choice just yet, she told her loved ones that this was her baby and no one else's - and she could still choose to keep it.

Will Lily decide to have her baby? It's a massive thing to consider at such a young age. Plus, will Martin back off and allow her to take the time to work out what she wants?

