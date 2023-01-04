Corrupt cop Keeble (played by Alison Newman) has been going to extreme lengths to get revenge for her father's murder and will stop at nothing to tear Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his family apart.

It was a dramatic instalment of EastEnders tonight (4th January) as the Keeble plot took another turn...

Earlier in the week, she stooped to a new low when she kidnapped Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) and had been threatening them at gunpoint.

But she seemed entirely confused on what to do - hoping Phil would arrive and she could finally be done with him, Keeble was at a loss when he didn't show up in good time.

It meant Kat had all the time in the world to try and talk Keeble down (but not before taunting her a little bit).

Nothing worked on the heartless cop and as she got in Kat's face, and the fiery Slater had no choice but to lunge at her to try and get the gun.

A struggle emerged as they both tried to get control of the gun - and therefore, the upper hand.

At the same time, Phil was arriving with Keanu (Danny Walters), but as they searched for Kat and Tommy, they heard an ominous gunshot.

Who's been shot? And is this finally the end of Keeble and her wicked ways?

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

