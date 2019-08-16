Scenes to be shown on Thursday 29th August will see an antsy Iqra decide to reveal the truth to her grandparents, who are currently under the misapprehension that she's dating a man. As she prepares to drop the bombshell, Ash arrives for moral support and despite being wracked with nerves, Iqra proudly announces that Ash is her girlfriend. But how will Mariam and Arshad react?

Gurlaine's previous screen credits include Holby City, in which she had a guest role playing Hayah Amir in 2012, the same year she played CJ Jaspal in Doctors.

The news about Iqra's sexuality won the hearts of soap devotees, with many tweeting their respect for the character:

More like this

The only thing now remaining is what hashtag relationship name will be given to the loved-up pair. Iqrash? Ashra? It's surely only a matter of time before one of those two options are seized upon online...

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.