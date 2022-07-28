EastEnders fans spot surprising Holby City link in Ben Mitchell scenes

During this week's episodes, Ben Mitchell (played by Max Bowden) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) visited the local sexual health hospital.

It's been a couple of months since Holby City sadly went off screens, but the incredible set that was made just for the series has reappeared in EastEnders!

Ben was nervously awaiting the results of his HIV test following his brutal sexual assault.

During the scene, fans took to Twitter when they noticed that the interior of the clinic looked very familiar.

RadioTimes.com can confirm that the set was actually the very same used in Holby City.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "I’m 99 per cent sure this is the old Holby City set #EastEnders."

Another said: "Holby lives on in the form of Walford General."

A third shared: "Omg I thought it was but then I thought I was imagining it."

Meanwhile for Ben, things will only get worse for him as his mental health continues to deteriorate following his ordeal.

In the coming week, Ben will turn to drugs to help cope with what he's been through and all his bubbling emotions.

But it becomes too much and he collapses, with no pulse. Is he dead?

