And now, it's Shirley (Linda Henry) who'll be seen trying to break the news to florist Pam about the untimely death. But will Pam be able to register the news?

And, in all the drama, will the Mitchells be able to find out what has actually happened to Ben (Harry Reid)?

Speaking about his exit from EastEnders and the nature of Paul's death, Jonny Labey said: "A lot of the really emotional stuff happens after I leave and all of my last scenes are very happy.

More like this

"It was quite strange because Lin [Blakley] and Roger [Sloman] were filming a lot of the reactive parts and then coming back to film all the upbeat stuff with me. It was quite odd! But watching Lin and Roger do their scenes was really hard."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.