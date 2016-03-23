"It will be good to see Danny, I know Danny sort of socially, not that well. So it will be interesting. We should have a tear-up though shouldn't we, really?"

Kemp is making a temporary return to the BBC1 soap in time for screen mum Barbara Windsor's final scenes, her character Peggy Mitchell set to die from cancer in the coming months.

It will be the first time in a decade that 51-year-old Kemp will have played bruiser Grant, but the actor and documentary maker believes that his combustible characteristics won't have diminished.

On the topic of a Grant/Mick punch-up, he added to Radio 1: "You'll have to wait and see. I'm sure something will happen, there's no point in me going back and not utilising myself is there really?

"It's like having a firework after November the 5th - you're not going to wait a whole year to light that firework are you? Let's be fair."

Kemp recently admitted to Radio Times that he was apprehensive about reprising the role of Grant:

"I've had sniper rounds go through the wall behind me, and I'm quite cool under fire. I'm good at dealing with things like that. But I'm wetting myself at the thought of going back to EastEnders," said the star.

