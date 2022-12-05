Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) was rushed to hospital by ambulance in tonight's EastEnders (5th December), as her self-harming reached crisis point once more.

**Warning: this article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers might find upsetting.**

The troubled teen began cutting herself earlier this year, after her school peers began trolling her online over a rumour that she had sex with new friend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Amy's distressing activity was uncovered by Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), who revealed what she had seen to Amy's dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Jack dealt with the situation in typically abrupt fashion, but Amy had a breakthrough thanks to a touching heart-to-heart with stepmum Denise Fox (Diane Parish). In recent weeks, Jack has taken his daughter to see a counsellor, and her latest session was due.

But with Jack still waiting to find out if he can keep his police job after Amy reported him for attacking Denzel, she felt guilty over her dad's plight. Jack knew that she missed spending time with Denzel, who was only staying away as he didn't know what to do for the best.

Denzel's father Howie (Delroy Atkinson) was wary of letting the kids spend time together, but was eventually convinced. Denzel therefore met with Amy in the café, and he made her laugh as he recounted a kitchen disaster.

But when pal Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) interrupted, he announced that Amy's brother Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day) had told him that Jack had lost his job - which wasn't true. But it sent Amy spiralling, with a worried Denzel calling after her.

At home, young Ricky returned and set about playing a game, while Amy was upstairs rather than at her appointment. It was sadly clear to viewers what Amy must be doing, and soon the situation got even more out of control as Amy shouted for Ricky's help. She told him she must have gone too far, because her arm wouldn't stop bleeding.

Ricky was shocked as he asked why she had hurt herself, and Jack and Denise were panicked to spot an ambulance as they emerged from The Vic. As Denise comforted a traumatised Ricky, Jack climbed into the ambulance, tearfully telling his daughter that he was with her and everything was going to be alright.

But will Amy be OK?

EastEnders has worked closely with Alumina, Mind and Samaritans to portray this storyline as realistically and sensitively as possible. For support and information on matters raised within this article, visit the BBC Action Line.

