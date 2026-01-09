❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
From EastEnders to Coronation Street: Which soap star has racked up the most appearances?
Who comes up trumps as we kick off 2026, and who could move further up the top 10?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 9 January 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad