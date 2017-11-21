But, in the end, Kate breaks down and admits to Luke that she doesn't want to leave, but that it's killing her being around Rana.

Later in the week, an unsuspecting Zeedan sends Rana and Kate to attend a food fair on his behalf. But when the van breaks down in the middle of nowhere, Rana ends up confessing to Kate how she can't stop thinking about her, but knows that her parents would never speak to her again should she act on her feelings.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate’s heart goes out to her - and with the chemistry electric, will the pair finally give in to their feelings?

