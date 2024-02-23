Savident was known for his beloved role in Coronation Street as butcher Fred Elliott, a role he held from 1994 to 2006. He announced his departure from the soap in 2005 due to "personal reasons" and subsequently, his character died of a stroke in October 2006.

His storylines revolved around a tumultuous love life, failed marriages, and his secret son, Ashley Peacock (played by Steven Arnold). The pair became known for running the local butcher's in the soap until Savident departed the series.

Known for his distinctive voice and line delivery, Savident was a fan-favourite character in the soap.

Aside from Coronation Street, the actor was also known for his role as civil servant Sir Frederick Stewart in Yes Minister, as well as playing Dolin in 1971's A Clockwork Orange.

Aside from the screen, Savident was also known for his theatre work. After his work on the cobbles, Savident went on to star in pantomimes and a production of Hobson's Choice.

Savident was in the first staging of the musical Phantom Of The Opera in 1986 as Monsieur Firmin, later reprising the role in the Royal Albert Hall concert film in 2011. He also went on to voice the character of Pendle in Doctor Who audio drama Order of the Daleks.

Actor Stuart Antony paid tribute to Savident on X (formely known as Twitter), sharing a picture of the two of them and writing: "RIP wonderful John Savident. Always lovely and witty."

Savident is survived by his wife, theatre director Rona Hopkinson, his two children and several grandchildren.