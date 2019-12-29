Deceitful Jade is on a mission to avenge her deceased serial killer father by ruining Fiz’s life, leading to her kids being taken away by social services in the coming weeks.

Jade has deliberately targeted her father’s ex and posed as a too-good-to-be-true nanny for her and Tyrone Dobbs’ children, all the while surreptitiously plotting to paint them as unfit parents so she can gain custody of half-sister Hope. Only the audience knows the truth so far.

The missing piece of the puzzle here is surely Jade’s aforementioned mother, who we are yet to meet and who Corrie say there are no plans to introduce “in the short term.” Whoever she is, she was around before Fiz and all the murders and identity theft started happening, and she’s obviously brought Jade up with her version of the truth which sounds somewhat distorted…

“We don’t know at this stage how much Jade knows about her dad,” says McAlpine, “Or even whether she ever knew him or not. But the traits they share are uncanny – she’s doing these bad things for what she thinks are the right reasons, which is to protect Hope. Jade is her father’s daughter!”

It’s the mother we want to know more about…

