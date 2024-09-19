He originally appeared on the show in 1963 and played a string of different characters before landing the role of Don.

The actor also appeared in a number of TV series over the course of his career, including comedy-drama series Brass, Holby City and police drama The Professionals.

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt on Corrie, has led tributes and said: "Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.

"His partnership with Lynne Perry was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years."

Fans of the soap actor have shared their condolences online, with one user writing: "Sad to see Geoff Hinsliff has died. He as wonderful in Brass, many cult classics."

Geoff Hinsliff with Gary Cady, Barbara Ewing and Shaun Scott as George, Matthew, Agnes and Jack Fairchild on Brass. TV Times via Getty Images.

"Very said to hear Geoff Hinsliff, who played Don Brennan, has died. He was such a great actor," another user wrote.

"Brilliant exit too, crashing his car into the viaduct. RIP Geoff."

During his decade-long stint on Coronation Street, some of his storylines included Don buying MVB Motors from Mike Baldwin, and attempting to kill Mike's wife Alma by driving their car into the canal.

Elsewhere, Don tried to run Mike over but his character soon exited the soap when his car crashed into a viaduct and exploded.

Geoff is survived by his wife Judith and their daughter, Gaby and Sophie.