Michelle jilted the cheating chef at the altar, and Vicky's vanishing act after a row with Robert led to the police accusing him of killing her.

It was later revealed 'Chelle and Vicky were in on it together and had set the whole thing up, and the pregnant Ms Jefferies was locked away in a secret location having faked her death.

On Friday 20th December, frantic Vicky calls Ms Connor telling her she's in labour, and the brunette barmaid is forced to deliver the child. Not only will this bring back painful memories for Michelle, whose son Ruiari was stillborn in 2017, it could also expose their scam - surely Vicky will have to get herself to the hospital? How would she explain her disappearance to the authorities, and will her baby daddy find out about the plot against him?

Speculation is rife as to how Robert departs the cobbles in the coming weeks, with the smart money going either on him being a casualty of the armed siege on Christmas Day or being banged up for 'killing' Vicky.

There are many twists and turns still to come in the storyline, and Michelle is also set to exit - perhaps her and Vicky go on the run to raise the love rat's baby together, Thelma and Louise style…?

