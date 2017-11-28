The actor – who played Todd Grimshaw on the ITV soap – admitted sexually assaulting two women at a music venue on Swan Street in Manchester.

The court heard how Langley grabbed one woman by the crotch and touched the second victim on her "boobs and bum", while he was drunk.

The 34-year-old had his contract at Coronation Street terminated last month, with a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com at the time: “We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

More like this

Scenes featuring Langley as Todd will continue to be shown up until Christmas, with subsequent storylines having been rewritten.

Langley was today given a 12-month community order (including 40 days of rehabilitation activity). He was also ordered to wear an electronic tag, adhere to a curfew and pay out £250 compensation to his victims. The actor must also sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

District Judge Mark Hadfield said: You have lost your good name. I know nothing of showbusiness, but in the current climate, I suspect it may be very difficult for you to gain employment in that industry in the future."

In a statement issued this afternoon, the actor said: "I sincerely apologise to the people involved and affected by my disgraceful behaviour on the evening of 30th September.

"I have absolutely no memory of what happened because of excessive alcohol consumption and it was for this reason that I behaved completely out of character. However I take full responsibility for my actions that night.

Advertisement

"Since this incident I have been dealing with, and confronting some personal issues that I have never addressed, and I am also getting help for an alcohol problem, so that this does not ever happen again."