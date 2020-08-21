The scamming kid ran off before Billy Mayhew, Sean Tully and Mary Taylor - who had arranged to meet 'Todd' under the ruse of giving him cash - could get her to spill more info on where exactly she spied Todd's stuff, and what else she might know of his whereabouts.

However, she clearly had no idea who Todd was and simply scrolled through his stolen phone for clues as to how she could earn a quick buck. This means the search for the disgraced solicitor has hit a dead end.

Fearful something serious may have happened to their old mate as the mystery of his disappearance deepens, Billy and Sean report him as a missing person to the police next week.

More like this

ITV

While the locals wonder if Eileen's errant son could be dead and floating down the canal, a troubling theory exacerbated by the discovery of a body, viewers are waiting for him to rock up in the flesh - looking slightly different - and explaining what mess he has gotten himself into.

Todd is already lying low after kidnapping foster daughter Summer Spellman when Billy was arrested for a historic robbery in 2017. We later learnt the unpredictable legal eagle punched a police officer when the authorities caught up with them, and he sent the schoolgirl home before vanishing altogether.

What has caused Todd, almost three years later, to end up in such a mess it appears as if he's either taken his own life or been bumped off?

Pierce, star of The Archers and Stella, makes his debut in the part later this autumn.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.