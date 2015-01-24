Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 February will see the bistro staff preparing for the grand opening of the newly refurbished restaurant. But Andy is startled when his ex-girlfriend appears delivering plants. Will she give his true identity away to a watching Leanne Tilsley?

Certainly, Leanne has questions that need answering – but will Andy be able to spin her a story and keep up the ruse?

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Coronation Street below: