Coronation Street spoilers: will Leanne discover Gavin’s true identity?
Is the game up for Andy – the man who’s been masquerading as Michael’s son?
The man known to those on Coronation Street as Gavin Rodwell could be finding his true identity revealed.
So far, only Steph Britton is privy to the knowledge that Gavin isn’t really Gavin at all, but a guy called Andy. But an upcoming episode might see his secret spilled.
Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 February will see the bistro staff preparing for the grand opening of the newly refurbished restaurant. But Andy is startled when his ex-girlfriend appears delivering plants. Will she give his true identity away to a watching Leanne Tilsley?
Certainly, Leanne has questions that need answering – but will Andy be able to spin her a story and keep up the ruse?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Coronation Street below: