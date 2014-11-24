Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 24 November 2014
1-5 December: Sean meets a new man, while Gary and Alya play with fire
Sean is sent a vision from heaven when he meets Billy, the new vicar at St Mary's. Suddenly an average evening out has turned into something different and Sean and Billy are soon exchanging numbers. Is this a change of fortunes for the normally unlucky-in-love barman?
A second-hand sofa brings a new woman into Kevin's life - the clearly smitten Diane. A rendezvous between Gary and Alya turns into a rather more dangerous liaison. And Tracy Barlow's anger erupts at Underworld when she and Carla come to blows. But will they be able to eventually put the past behind them?
Here's RadioTimes.com's soaps expert David Brown with your 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.