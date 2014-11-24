Sean is sent a vision from heaven when he meets Billy, the new vicar at St Mary's. Suddenly an average evening out has turned into something different and Sean and Billy are soon exchanging numbers. Is this a change of fortunes for the normally unlucky-in-love barman?

Advertisement

A second-hand sofa brings a new woman into Kevin's life - the clearly smitten Diane. A rendezvous between Gary and Alya turns into a rather more dangerous liaison. And Tracy Barlow's anger erupts at Underworld when she and Carla come to blows. But will they be able to eventually put the past behind them?