Coronation Street hate crime week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

In a hard-hitting week, Coronation Street tackles the issue of hate crime when popular couple Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) are viciously attacked.

Known for her unique goth image, it’s Nina’s alternative identity that leads to the horrific beating when a gang of drunken teens, led by bad boy Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), corner her and boyfriend Seb while out walking, ending in a senseless assault that has devastating consequences.

Inspired by the tragic real-life case of Sophie Lancaster, who died in 2007 after being beaten simply because of the way she looked, Corrie has worked alongside Sophie’s family to highlight social intolerance towards young people in minority groups and subcultures.

The week also features some big twists in the Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) drug dealing storyline, as Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) edges closer to tracking her down to avenge nephew Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor).

Here is your day-by-day guide to Corrie’s big week running from 3rd – 7th May 2021.

Monday 3rd May – 7.30pm, ITV

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) fears her wedding is cursed as Nina helps Seb find the perfect wedding present for his mum, making the young couple think about how serious their relationship is getting.

Corey neglects Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) to hang out with his dodgy mates and flirt with Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), which an unimpressed Nina witnesses.

Also, Leanne, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) fear their safety could be compromised as Harvey’s gang follow Peter when he’s discharged from hospital, knowing he’s got the address of the safe house.

Monday 3rd May – 8.30pm, ITV

Sharon gets one step closer to tracking down Leanne when she gets her address from Carla Barlow’s (Alison King) phone, but will her plan to intimidate her into withdrawing her statement against Harvey work?

Nina tells Asha she saw Corey making a move on Kelly in Speed Daal, then has romantic dramas of her own when Seb suggests they should slow things down. Why has Seb had a change of heart?

Wednesday 5th May – 7.30pm, ITV

In a dramatic episode focusing on Weatherfield’s teens, Nina and Seb are the victims of a terrible hate crime committed by Corey and his gang.

Corey takes Asha, Kelly and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) for a joyride in his mate Eli’s stolen car. Stopping at some wasteground the gang start drinking, but Asha feels uneasy and goes home, bumping into Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) en route and going back to hers. Seb and Nina encounter the group while on a romantic stroll, but Corey and Eli start hurling verbal abuse at the unconventional couple – uncomfortable Summer leaves and drunk Kelly slaps Nina. As Seb and Nina run off Corey and co give chase, subjecting the innocent pair to an unprovoked beating…

Wednesday 5th May – 8.30pm, ITV

Back on the street Abi and Kevin Webster’s (Michael Le Vell) hen and stag parties are interrupted by the police bringing news of the attack. Nina is operated on after sustaining a head injury and Seb is seriously injured but doctors tell Abi he should recover.

Meanwhile, Asha gets home to find Corey who lies he’s been at the flat for ages, then acts shocked when Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) informs them of the attack, while Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) aren’t impressed when Kelly returns drunk.

Friday 7th May – 7.30pm, ITV

Abi tells Kevin to cancel the wedding as doctors continue to run tests on Seb. Nina wakes up and tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Abi the last thing she can remember was seeing Corey and his mates, so Abi heads over to see the lad to confront him…

Meanwhile, Corey covers his tracks and tells Kelly to get her story straight, and warns Summer to keep quiet or he’ll reveal to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) she was out joyriding. Asha is horrified by the attack but has no idea Corey was involved.

Friday 7th May – 8.30pm, ITV

Corey tells Abi he knows nothing about the attack, insisting he’s innocent. But Asha is suspicious when her boyfriend asks her to provide an alibi and tell the police they were together all night – will she lie for him and is he going to confess what really happened?

Nina is questioned by the cops but struggles to recall details of the night in question, while Abi tries to stay positive as doctors explain Seb’s tests were inconclusive and they want to run them again.