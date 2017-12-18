Phelan will be seen taking action after he discovers that Seb has accepted a job working with Gary on a building project and - what's more - that the site in question is where he buried the bodies of Andy and Vinny.

Blowing his top, Phelan throws Seb out, a move that leads to the teen seeking shelter at Number 4 with Faye.

But when Faye offers Seb a bed, it comes on the condition that he changes his statement about Anna. After hearing this, Seb vents his fury and tells Faye that he won't be blackmailed and that Gary can stuff his job.

Returning to Phelan, Seb tells him that he made a terrible mistake and won't let him down again. But as Pat agrees to let bygones be bygones, he sneakily suggests that they have a drink.

And after plying Seb with whisky, Phelan ends up showing him his gun. Seb then picks up the firearm and admires it. Satisfied that Seb's fingerprints are now all over the gun, Phelan puts it away, pleased with himself.

So is Seb now set for a massive fall? And will Phelan really be so evil as to ruin his protege's life?

