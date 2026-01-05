Coronation Street copper Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) has potentially saved the day after tracking Carla Connor (Alison King) down.

The knicker factory owner has been held hostage for weeks by her partner Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) vengeful wife Becky (Amy Cudden), who trapped her in an airing cupboard and forged social media posts to make it seem like Carla was living it up abroad.

Kit became suspicious, though his investigation ran dry when he arrived at Becky's flat and there was no sign of Carla. Little did he realise, she'd been moved...

In today's episode, he contacted his colleagues to ask for an automatic number plate recognition to be put on Becky's car, before asking Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) whether she'd heard from the Swains' daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin).

Kit was a man on a mission... ITV

She was reluctant to divulge what she knew, but did mention that Betsy was moving to Spain and that her phone was dead. The reality is that Becky has forced her family to put new SIM cards in their devices to avoid being caught.

Meanwhile, as the family checked out of the Chariot Square Hotel, Lisa handed over her new phone number to the receptionist and asked her to pass it onto Carla's nephew Ryan (Ryan Prescott).

Luckily, Kit's colleagues had found Becky's car abandoned on some wasteland, and when he rushed to the scene he made a shocking discovery.

Carla was tied and bound inside of a shipping container, but she wasn't prepared to give up on Lisa and let her leave the country. She jumped into his car, refused medical attention and told Kit that she'd seen a ferry stamp from Hull to Rotterdam in Becky's passport.

A distracted Becky was about to plough into another car... ITV

The two darted off in the direction of Yorkshire, with Carla deciding to take the risk of calling the number Ryan had retrieved from Lisa.

She answered, pretending that Ryan was on the other end of the line, but Becky knew the truth and took her eyes off the wheel. The vehicle then went flying towards another on a dark and stormy road near Hotten...

We'll have to wait until tonight's Emmerdale crossover to find out what happens next!

Corriedale airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Monday, 5th January.

