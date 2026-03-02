Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has been left devastated in Coronation Street, lashing out at Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) over the death of dad Jim (Charles Lawson).

Ben made a particularly insensitive joke about the McDonald patriarch - completely unaware that he's actually his dad too.

Last month, Radio Times exclusively revealed that Jim would meet his maker off-screen, 36 years since he first appeared in the serial. The passing would have a huge impact on Steve, who didn't always see eye-to-eye with his father.

We also confirmed that it would have a huge effect on his neighbours, the Driscolls, with Maggie (Pauline McLynn) hiding the deep dark secret that she had an affair with Jim in the 80s, and gave birth to their son Ben. For four decades she has pretended that his father was her husband, Alan.

Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) was planning to pop the question when Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) discovered his dad had died. ITV

In today's episode, Steve's girlfriend Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) was preparing to pop the question with help from Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). She'd paid for a huge floral display to cover the railings at Victoria Gardens, and was just about to get down on one knee when he took the call to announce Jim's death.

He was completely and utterly floored by the news, and headed to the Rovers to drown his sorrows with best mate Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine).

Maggie poured everyone a whiskey, and cornered Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) to ask how her grandad had died. She explained that he hadn't been well for a while, and didn't think much of the encounter.

Is Maggie trying to find out if Jim had a hereditary condition? As long term viewers will recall, he was previously diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy, a degenerative muscle condition.

Meanwhile, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) clocked Cassie pushing the engagement ring into Mary's pocket, and quickly realised that her ex-hubby was about to receive a proposal. She threatened to tell Steve everything, though Tim told her to respect the fact he was grieving.

What will Steve do with this information?

