Max has been drawn into Griff's gang over the past few weeks after a conflict with Daryan Zahawi (Twana Omer) led to Griff taking advantage of the situation.

While undercover policeman Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) tried to control things while keeping Griff onside, he was horrified when he was forced to be a bystander as the group attacked Daryan.

Max later edited film footage from Griff's meeting to make him look better, and David decided on direct action to stop Max from being groomed. So he joined Max and his girlfriend Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) as they headed over to see Griff.

As he chatted to Griff, David confronted the man on his racist agenda, and the fact that it was clear what he was doing to Max. Griff urged David to stop being a 'woke sheep', and David decided that he and Max were leaving. But Max refused to go, and Griff was pleased when he stuck around.

Thrilled when Griff revealed how many views his video had got, Max tried to watch his work again while the man was out of the room. But when he spilled his drink on the laptop, Max's attempt to fix it led him to discover the footage of the attack on Daryan.

Max was stunned and distressed, and he questioned Griff who talked his way out of it. But it was clear that Max was uncomfortable as he confided in Lauren.

Unfortunately, at home, David's sincere attempts to connect with Max and deter him from spending time with Griff backfired. Despite all his doubts, Max stood up for Griff, happy that he was being treated like an adult by the gang, if not by his own family.

When Max declared that David couldn't tell him who he could see, David responded by warning that he couldn't see people like Griff while he was living under his roof.

What will Max do now?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

