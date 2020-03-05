But we were very surprised to see her on-screen son, Clayton, back there, too.

On the soap, Clayton is currently in prison following his kidnap of Shona. Last year, he told police he would kill his mum if they didn't give him what he wanted, but she managed to stab him in his bowel to stop the disaster getting worse.

While Clayton recovered in hospital, he was operated on and managed to stabilise before being sent to prison.

Shona stated she would never see him again now that she has seen his true character emerge.

However, something has changed as the actor is back on set the same time as Goulding has returned to work.

A source close to Coronation Street told RadioTimes.com why Harrison is back on set, revealing that "Shona goes to visit her son in prison".

Why she feels the need to visit her villainous son will be no doubt be explored in later months.

Shona has been absent from Coronation Street for the past couple of months as she recovers from her amnesia.

She was shot in the Christmas Day siege and after a complication in her recovery, slipped into a coma and woke with no memory.

As a result, she has been sent to a hospital in Leeds to recover.

Goulding confirmed her return to Corrie earlier in the week in a Twitter video.

She could be seen in a big red parka, clearly keeping warm in the Manchester winter.

The actress gleefully said: “Hi everyone, you may be wondering why I’m wearing my Coronation Street warm coat… it’s ’cause Shona’s back!”

The caption to the tweet read: “Guess who was back filming with us this week? We’ve missed you @juliagoulding.”

