Coronation Street: Catherine Tyldesley on Eva and Maria's fountain fight!
Bride Eva will lose it with Maria on her big day
Eva Price's wedding day looks set to go disastrously wrong in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street when she ends up scrapping with love rival Maria Connor in a fountain.
Corrie fans have already seen Eva plotting her revenge on boyfriend Aidan after discovering that he's been cheating with neighbour Maria.
But a fresh twist comes on the big day itself when Aidan confesses his infidelity and Maria decides to storm the ceremony - an act that results in her coming to blows with the bride.
Speaking about the watery knockout nuptials, Catherine Tyldesley said: "We were in there for two-and-a-half hours but the water was heated so, in between takes, it was like a jacuzzi. It took a long time though - Samia [Longchambon] and I were pretty knackered after that fight!"
And as it turns out, the fountain fracas is just the start of the drama for Eva - although show bosses are currently keeping the twist under wraps, an upcoming cliffhanger sees her dicing with danger:
"I’m very high up at one point. I'm terrified of heights so that was a real challenge for me, especially when a wasp came" added Tyldesley. "Everyone else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown. They're the most challenging scenes I have ever shot - it’s very action packed."
You can watch the wedding week promo below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.