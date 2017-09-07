But a fresh twist comes on the big day itself when Aidan confesses his infidelity and Maria decides to storm the ceremony - an act that results in her coming to blows with the bride.

Speaking about the watery knockout nuptials, Catherine Tyldesley said: "We were in there for two-and-a-half hours but the water was heated so, in between takes, it was like a jacuzzi. It took a long time though - Samia [Longchambon] and I were pretty knackered after that fight!"

And as it turns out, the fountain fracas is just the start of the drama for Eva - although show bosses are currently keeping the twist under wraps, an upcoming cliffhanger sees her dicing with danger:

"I’m very high up at one point. I'm terrified of heights so that was a real challenge for me, especially when a wasp came" added Tyldesley. "Everyone else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown. They're the most challenging scenes I have ever shot - it’s very action packed."

You can watch the wedding week promo below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

