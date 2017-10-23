With Seb reeling after seeing his family split up, it isn’t long before he’s pointing the finger of blame in Anna’s direction.

Despite Anna’s protestations that she wasn’t responsible for calling the authorities, Seb remains angry with her in Wednesday’s episodes of the ITV soap.

You can get a sneak peek look at an upcoming scene right here as Seb refuses to listen to Anna’s pleas and brands her “an ugly, char-grilled fishwife”. Hence Anna then slapping Seb around the face!

But events look set to take a surprising turn when – following the very public spat – Seb suffers an horrific fall while cleaning the windows of the solicitors’ office.

But the big question is: was Seb actually pushed? And might Anna really be responsible?

You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street

