Tonight's double bill sees Alya tell the Connors that the game is up and that she knows the business is rightfully hers. Johnny is left stunned, even more so when he realises that Carla and Jenny knew about Aidan's bequest. The women claim that they didn't want to burden Johnny before the funeral, but Alya accuses them of trying to screw her over.

The drama looks set to then come to a head when the neighbourhood turns out in large numbers to witness Aidan's hearse arriving on the Street. But Carla snaps after seeing that Alya fully intends to go to the funeral. When Alya insists that as Aidan's friend and business partner she should be there, Carla compares her to an irritating fly before ordering her to back off. But will Alya listen? Or is she set to head to the service anyway?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.