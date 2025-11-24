Coronation Street and Emmerdale are going head-to-head once more in an epic quiz show, which ITV has promised will be bigger than ever before.

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale returns this Christmas, with Stephen Mulhern confirmed to host the annual quiz.

This year, the special episode will feature two returning soap legends as well as a special crossover Corriedale round!

Soap fans can expect hilarious moments, larger teams and good old-fashioned rivalry, hitting screens on Monday 15th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Captaining the teams again this year are Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) and Emmerdale's Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle).

Alongside their teammates, they will battle it out to see who knows more about this year's storylines, but which soap will reign supreme?

There has been plenty of drama on both the cobbles of Weatherfield and the Yorkshire Dales.

Carla, Lisa and Betsy have had an eventful year. ITV

On Coronation Street, Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) returned and made his sister Carla's life a living hell, causing friction between her and partner Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers). Elsewhere, Kevin Webster's cancer diagnosis sparked the arrival of Carl Webster who has since embarked on an affair with Abi.

And newcomers Mick and Lou joined the street, revealing shocking secrets from Kit's past – which was certainly an explosive watch for fans.

John Sugden's reign of terror had fans gripped. ITV

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, April Windsor's disappearance continued to send shockwaves through the village. Thankfully for Marlon, she was found, but there wasn't a dry eye for viewers when they saw her time living on the streets.

The introduction of evil John Sugden has been pivotal in Emmerdale's storylines this year too, with him taking the lives of some residents...

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale returns on Monday 15th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

