Ferris's early television work included the pop music show Cool for Cats, in which she starred alongside Amanda Barrie and Una Stubbs, as well as her role as barmaid Nona Willis in Coronation Street.

She joined the ITV soap in 1961 but departed from the role after 10 episodes after struggling to understand the Lancastrian accent.

Ferris is also known for the 1965 movie Catch Us If You Can, in which she plays Dinah, the love interest who runs away with Dave Clark.

Her final screen appearance came in 1990’s The Krays, directed by Peter Medak, before she retired to prioritise family life and travel.

Ferris also landed many stage roles over the course of her acting career, including as Pam in Edward Bond’s Saved in 1965, and as the spirited Moll in the Jacobean comedy A Chaste Maid in Cheapside in 1966. Both plays premiered at the Royal Court and were directed by William Gaskill.

She also played one of three teachers (alongside Anna Massey and Lynn Redgrave) in David Hare’s 1971 play Sl*g and starred as Mrs Elvsted in John Osborne’s adaptation of Hedda Gabler in 1972.

Other theatre roles included parts in Michael Frayn’s Alphabetical Order, Stanley Price’s Moving, Alan Ayckbourn’s Season’s Greetings and Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound at the Greenwich Theatre.



Tributes have been flooding in for the star following the tragic news of her passing, with one fan writing on X (Twitter): "Sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Ferris - she appeared in some great films but my favourites has to be Sparrows Can’t Sing and Catch Us If You Can obviously coz of Yootha and Brian! RIP Barbara."

Another added: "Very sad to hear that Barbara Ferris has passed away. #RIP"

Ferris is survived by her husband, film producer John Quested, and their three children: Nicholas, Christopher and Catherine.