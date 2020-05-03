For Corrie, this means the archive return of Weatherfield characters like Sarah Lancashire’s Raquel Wolstenhulme, Johnny Briggs’ Mike Baldwin, Julie Goodyear’s Bet Lynch, Thelma Barlow’s Mavis Wilton and Roy Barraclough’s Alec Gilroy, with episodes taken from July 1995.

Meanwhile, the classic Emmerdale episodes will be taken from December of the same year, giving viewers a nostalgic reminder of Chris Tate’s (Peter Amory) wedding to Rachel (Glenda McKay) as well as Kim Tate’s (Claire King) torrid affair with Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey).

The vintage episodes will debut on the ITV Hub every weekday, as well as continue to air daily on ITV3, and a new collection of archive episodes is also set to launch on BritBox from the 14th May.

More like this

Advertisement

In other words, even as soap operas strip back their new episode count during lockdown, there’s still plenty of Corrie and Emmerdale to enjoy going forward. Get ready for some nostalgia…