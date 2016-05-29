British Soap Awards 2016: see what the likes of Lacey Turner, Kym Marsh and Gemma Atkinson wore on the red carpet
The stars of Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale were celebrating in London
The biggest stars of soapland were out in force last night at London's Hackney Empire to celebrate the 18th annual British Soap Awards.
Emmerdale and EastEnders were the big winners on the night, each picking up a total of five awards. But, as ever, it was the outfits that shone the brightest at the glitzy prize-giving ceremony.
You can see some of the main wardrobe highlights from the event below, including the likes of Coronation Street's Kym Marsh, EastEnders's Jacqueline Jossa and Emmerdale's Gemma Atkinson on the red carpet.
And you can watch the event in full tonight when ITV screens the British Soap Awards, hosted by Phillip Schofield, from 8pm.
