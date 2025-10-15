As the 2025 season nears its conclusion, the big names in men's tennis are in Saudi Arabia for the Six Kings Slam 2025.

The exhibition tournament was launched last year, when Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to be crowned the inaugural winner, and returns to Riyadh with another lucrative prize on offer.

On top of a reported $1.5 million participation fee, the winner of Saturday's final is expected to take home $4.5 million – a bigger payout than any of the Grand Slams.

The Six Kings Slam 2025 gets going with the quarter-finals on Wednesday and runs until Saturday's final, with Friday a rest day.

The eye-watering prize fund on offer has attracted the top five ranked players in the world as well as double Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, who replaced the injured Jack Draper.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the star-studded cast of the Six Kings Slam 2025 tennis tournament.

Who is playing at the Six Kings Slam 2025?

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Few embrace exhibition matches quite like World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who certainly makes the most of the opportunity to thrill the crowds without the pressure of big tournaments.

Still just 22, the Spaniard already has six Grand Slams to his name and only needs to win the Australian Open to complete the set.

He has been given a bye straight to the semi-finals.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner returns to defend his 2024 title on the back of an eventful year, which has seen him return from suspension to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

The Italian's growing rivalry with Alcaraz has become the big story in men's tennis and fans will be hoping for another showdown in Saudi Arabia but must get past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals first.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev. Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

One of three new additions for 2024, Alexander Zverev is a three-time Grand Slam finalist but has yet to win on the biggest stage.

Despite a disappointing run in recent months, the 6ft6in German is third in the world rankings and has vowed to "spoil the party" that Alcaraz and Sinner are currently enjoying at the top of men's tennis.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz is another player making his Six Kings Slam debut in Saudi Arabia this week. His strong serving and aggressive style should be well suited to exhibition play.

Fritz has made it no secret that the potential to walk away with $6 million was a major draw but he'll have to beat Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and one other if he is to do so.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

This man surely needs no introduction. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is the last of the 'Big 4' still standing and at 38, the World No. 5 has shown he can still mix it with the sport's top players.

Djokovic, who was beaten by Jannik Sinner in the last four last year, has a bye straight to the semi-finals, where he will face either Sinner or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the only player outside the top 10 at Six Kings Slam 2025. He got the nod as Jack Draper's replacement after the British No.1 called time on his season early due to an elbow injury.

The 27-year-old from Greece is down to 24th in the world rankings but has shown his quality in the past – with a career high ranking of No.3, an ATP Finals win in 2019 and final appearances at both the Australian Open and French Open.

