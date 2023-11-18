The presence of Spain and Norway meant Group A looked like a challenging proposition for the Scots when the draw was made but led by goal machine Scott McTominay, they have stepped up to the challenge.

Clarke's side have produced some stunning performances – including a late win in Oslo and a 2-0 victory at home to Spain – and will hope for one more in front of the Hampden crowd.

The Scotland boss will be without some key players, including skipper Andy Robertson, first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, and defensive mainstay Kieran Tierney, and has challenged the fringe players set to replace them to make their mark during the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Norway on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Norway?

Scotland v Norway will take place on Sunday 19th November 2023.

Scotland v Norway kick-off time

Scotland v Norway will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Norway on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Scotland v Norway online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Scotland v Norway on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Scotland.

BBC Radio 5 Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Norway odds

