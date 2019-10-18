“No [I haven't received any updates]. Because I don’t know. I haven’t had an update since before the buyout. I think it’s done," he told ScreenGeek.

Back in 2017 it was reported that the solo-superhero film would premiere in time for Valentine's Day 2019, with the 22 Jump Street actor starring as Gambit, a womaniser, master thief and acrobat with a thick Louisiana accent and the power to super-charge objects (including his trademark playing cards) with explosive energy.

The role was previously portrayed on screen by Friday Night Lights’ Taylor Kitsch alongside Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, back in 2009.

More like this

While it appears Gambit is now dead in the water, it remains to be seen what will happen to completed film The New Mutants (starring Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton), after further reshoots were ordered and the release date was pushed back by two years.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? X-Men movies in order or check out our TV Guide.