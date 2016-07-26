Actually, his response during this Nerd Machine Q&A was a little more complicated than that...

“I’m not sure, and here’s why”, began Whedon. “I’d have to do a lot of research. Like watch 40 years of television. I’ve seen some of it...”

“It would be very daunting to follow in the footsteps of Moffat and the guys”, he continued, before wrapping up his answer up with that one exciting little statement – plus an important follow up.

“Check back with me when The Doctor is a she”, he teased. “Or Idris Elba.”

Why do we have a feeling he may one day be reminded of those words?