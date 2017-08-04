Wil Wheaton: a lot of Big Bang Theory fans who meet me don't know that I'm actually Wil Wheaton
Wil the real Wil Wheaton please stand up
Some fans of the Big Bang Theory are a bit confused about Wil Wheaton. They either don't get that Wil Wheaton is a real person or they don't get that the actor playing Wil Wheaton on the show is also Wil Wheaton in real life.
Speaking to an audience at London Film and Comic Con at the weekend, Star Trek alumnus Wheaton (the real Wil Wheaton, not the one from the show) revealed "I have met people who are big fans of The Big Bang Theory who have said to me ‘love your work on the show, and this is really embarrassing, I know that your character is Wil Wheaton but I don’t know what your name is...’"
Having said that, even Wheaton himself (the real Wil Wheaton, not the Wil Wheaton from The Big Bang Theory) admitted he has had trouble separating the real Wil Wheaton (himself) from the on-screen Wil Wheaton (played by him).
"I’ve been on the Big Bang Theory for almost ten years and it’s only in the last 18 months that I can treat the Wil Wheaton on The Big Bang Theory as completely separate from the Wil Wheaton who I am," said Wheaton (the real Wil Wheaton).
"And a lot of that just has to do with me getting comfortable with letting him be a character who looks like me, who has my name who is sort of based on my life – but there are distinctive differences between who I am and who that Wil Wheaton is that I have discussed with the writers so that there is enough of a fire wall between us so that it doesn’t confuse it too much."
More like this
Speak for yourself.