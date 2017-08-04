Having said that, even Wheaton himself (the real Wil Wheaton, not the Wil Wheaton from The Big Bang Theory) admitted he has had trouble separating the real Wil Wheaton (himself) from the on-screen Wil Wheaton (played by him).

"I’ve been on the Big Bang Theory for almost ten years and it’s only in the last 18 months that I can treat the Wil Wheaton on The Big Bang Theory as completely separate from the Wil Wheaton who I am," said Wheaton (the real Wil Wheaton).

"And a lot of that just has to do with me getting comfortable with letting him be a character who looks like me, who has my name who is sort of based on my life – but there are distinctive differences between who I am and who that Wil Wheaton is that I have discussed with the writers so that there is enough of a fire wall between us so that it doesn’t confuse it too much."

More like this

Advertisement

Speak for yourself.