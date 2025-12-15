*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The War Between the Land and the Sea episodes 3 and 4.*

The latest overnight ratings for The War Between the Land and the Sea have officially been unveiled.

The Doctor Who spin-off aired a devastating double bill of episodes on Sunday 14th December, which saw a major character's sudden demise.

It's now been confirmed that episode 3, The Deep, averaged 2.45 million viewers, while episode 4, The Witch of the Waterfall, brought in an average of 1.7 million viewers. That shows a drop of about 370,000 viewers from last week's launch episodes.

The overnight figures must be taken with a pinch of salt (if you will) as they do not include any viewers who watched the episodes on catch-up.

Episode 3 saw Russell Tovey's Barclay make a descent into the land of the Homo Aqua on Salt's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) demand, with a certain member of his party making a destructive decision that puts the entire world at risk.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Meanwhile, episode 4 followed Barclay and Salt as their relationship deepened while on the run, with Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge Stewart mourning a heartbreaking loss.

Fans are now awaiting the all-important finale episode, with showrunner Russell T Davies previously teasing a dramatic post-credits scene.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt in The War Between the Land and the Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

He told RadioTimes.com: "I will say, stay tuned for the very end, keep watching, adding: “That doesn't mean... that sounds like the Doctor appears – that's not what happens! But within the story, the credits start to roll... keep watching!”

The showrunner went on to say: “It's one of the most powerful endings within the most amazing performance from one of this cast you'll ever see.”

Watch this space!

The War Between the Land and the Sea concludes on 21st December.

