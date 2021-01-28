WandaVision star Emma Caulfield clarifies truth behind rumoured Buffy reference

The second episode of WandaVision left fans wondering whether they had spotted a Buffy Easter egg following a scene featuring Buffy’s Emma Caulfield and a fluffy white rabbit.

Don’t Touch That Dial introduced Caulfield as curtain-twitcher Dottie Jones, who, according to Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes is the “key to everything” in Westview.

During one scene, Wanda and Vision put on a disastrous magic show which briefly featured a white rabbit. Some fans interpreted the rabbit as a subtle nod to Caulfield’s beloved Buffy character Anya, who was famously frightened of bunnies. Caulfield has now set the record straight, and admitted that she hadn’t spotted the connection until viewers pointed it out.

“I shot it, and I didn’t catch it,” the actress told TVLine. “I didn’t have anything to do with the rabbit. This is Wanda’s action. It’s her magic act with Vision. I did not catch it.”

The star also revealed that she texted WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who she previously worked with on 2009 sci-fi film Timer, to find out whether it was an intentional reference.

“She would have said something if that was her intention, to put that little Buffy Easter egg in there,” Caulfield added. “She never said anything to me about it, so I think it’s pure coincidence. [But] it would make sense that somebody would throw a fun little Easter egg in there like that.”

WandaVision features Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in an idyllic suburban setting akin to classic American sitcoms.

Marvel’s WandaVision sees the return of several familiar faces as well as introducing some new characters that could become major players in this juggernaut franchise going forward.

