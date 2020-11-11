And the intention for Marvel is that this show is just the first of many to tie directly into the films, with the plan for it to kickstart a "long-running TV dynasty".

Seven other TV projects are already currently in development, each of which connects an upcoming or past film.

But although the shows will be especially rewarding for fans of the film franchise, Feige reckons WandaVision could be just as appealing for viewers who haven't seen any of the 23 MCU movies.

Speaking about the show – which is heavily inspired by mid-century black and white sitcoms, Feige told Entertainment Weekly, "If you haven’t seen any of them and just want to step into this weird thing because you love The Dick Van Dyke Show, it’s going to work."

He added, "But if you’ve been tracking the 23 movies we’ve made and following along the stories into Phase Four, there’ll be a wealth of rewards waiting for you as it all unfolds."

The series is set after the seismic events of Avengers: Endgame, with Vision and Scarlet Witch spending their married life in the idyllic town Westview, having pledged to put their powers to one side.

However, along the way, as the show focuses on various tropes of TV, it soon transpires that their existence isn't quite as peaceful as they'd hoped for.

Bettany and Olsen are joined in the cast by several new faces, including Kathryn Hahn as their nosy neighbour and Teyonnah Parris as a grown-up Monica Rambeau – a character seen as a girl in Captain Marvel.

WandaVision will stream on Disney+ in December.