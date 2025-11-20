After 15 years, Norman Reedus is officially laying down his crossbow and saying goodbye to The Walking Dead and, more importantly, his beloved character Daryl.

Ad

The actor, who became a fan favourite in the original series of the sci-fi phenomenon, shared a message on social media to mark his last day filming the final season of spin-off show Daryl Dixon.

"Last filming day today for [Daryl Dixon]," he wrote on X. "It’s been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart."

Daryl first appeared in the third episode of The Walking Dead, and soon captured fans' hearts and imaginations as he transformed from a selfish loner to a crucial member of the core group, becoming a character pretty much built into the DNA of the show.

When the original series ended in 2022, the Walking Dead franchise continued in the form of multiple spin-offs, with Daryl being washed up in France in the first two seasons of his show, before heading to Spain, and attempting to find his way home.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Season 2 also saw Daryl reunite with Melissa McBride's Carol, reforming one of the most iconic and well-loved partnerships in the show.

It was announced earlier this year that Daryl Dixon would end with season 4.

In a statement at the time, Reedus said: "Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced.

"Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl's journey is far from over."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is available on Sky Max and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.