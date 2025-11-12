I'm officially done with cash grab remakes.

That's not a particularly hot take. In fact, I think it's how a lot of TV audiences have been feeling over the past few years. Particularly within the sci-fi and fantasy genres, finding a new, original series to watch instead of a sequel, prequel or, most dreaded of all, a remake, has been like finding a needle in a haystack.

The reasons for that are pretty clear. The TV industry as a whole has been facing a funding crisis, making commissioners less likely to take a gamble on something new, and more likely to rely on an IP that's already proven itself worthy. It's a sad state of affairs but probably inevitable.

But, while we've been bombarded with remakes, there are still some that are worth getting on board with, and a TV adaptation of V for Vendetta could very well be one of them.

It's been reported that DC is developing a V for Vendetta TV series on HBO, with Pete Jackson penning the show and James Gunn and Peter Safran on board as executive producers.

V for Vendetta Warner Bros

Based on Alan Moore and David Lloyd's graphic novel of the same name and released in 2005, the original movie followed Natalie Portman's Evey as she encountered masked freedom fighter V, an anarchist attempting to ignite a revolution against a fascist totalitarian regime.

For the past 20 years, the film has stayed in the cultural and political zeitgeist in more ways than we could have predicted – particularly with the Guy Fawkes mask used as a symbol of anti-establishment rebellion (perhaps most recognisably by the hacktivist group Anonymous).

So, if the movie is still culturally relevant, why do we need a remake?

Well, it's the type of story we need to hear again and again, especially in the midst of the current political climate. Across the globe, we're currently facing the rise of the far right – and we have been for some time.

To speak specifically of the UK, it's clear to me that a culture of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and sexism has become normalised, with 'debates' about the rights of immigrants and trans people in particular permeating the media landscape on a daily basis, and the rhetoric of Nigel Farage and Reform becoming inescapable.

It terrifies me that progress seems to be going backwards in some ways. Just yesterday, the US Supreme Court thankfully rejected an appeal to its same-sex marriage ruling, which was made a decade ago in 2015. But the fact that it's even a discussion, to me, is a clear sign of the lack of progress made in those 10 years.

In a political climate like this one, we don't have the luxury of being subtle in our media and entertainment, and it's essential that we see our world reflected back at us – particularly in our sci-fi. In fact, if a sci-fi film or series isn't lifting a mirror to, and commenting on, our society, it's not doing its job. V for Vendetta certainly did its job on this front with its depiction of a totalitarian regime taking over Britain.

With a remake, DC and HBO are going to place the story squarely back in the public consciousness, hopefully to the point that it cannot be avoided.

Plus, crucially, there's more story to tell.

The original movie may have done justice to the graphic novel, but it certainly didn't cover it all. There's a lot more nuance that can be explored in what will presumably be at least a six-part series.

In the graphic novel, V is more ruthless and villainous, with the character being somewhat toned down for the movie. A series, however, would allow the time for a different, more ambiguous V to be explored.

A series would also allow for a longer time frame to be shown. We can see the ins and outs of how Britain fell under the thumb of a totalitarian regime (which I'm expecting to be chillingly prescient), but also what happens after the end of the movie.

Ultimately, even though the original film is still so culturally important, a V for Vendetta series would do two crucial things that not many remakes can offer: it would say something important about our society and current political climate, and it would give us something different to the original film.

And that is something I'd take any day over a Harry Potter remake.

