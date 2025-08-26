Across its four seasons, we've seen Nathan and Nora grapple with their feelings for each other, and the emerging truths about what happened to the pair of them.

But why won't the series be back for a season 5?

Why won't there be an Upload season 5?

Daniels hasn't issued an official reason as to why there won't be another season – but we can assume that, after four seasons, it was simply time for the story to come to an end.

The writer recently opened up about concluding the series, telling the Television Academy: “We debated all sorts of cool things in the writer’s room, like the spinning top at the end in Inception.

Upload season 4 Prime Video

"We knew we couldn’t end on a cliffhanger, and there had to be a beginning, middle and end. So, we did something that felt intense and satisfying and romantic.”

What is Greg Daniels working on next after Upload season 4?

Daniels' upcoming release The Paper (a new spin-off of The Office) is due to premiere on 4th September.

The writer is also working on his continuing comedy series King of the Hill.

Upload seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video.

