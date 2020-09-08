Favreau has now revealed that the show will expand beyond Mando-centric tales, telling Entertainment Weekly: "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.

Executive producer Davie Filoni added: "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Watch the Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

More like this

Season two will also feature new storytelling angles, with Favreau continuing: "As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines.

"The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member."

There will be eight episodes again and Favreau added that "there’s probably even variation [in episode lengths] this year."

Fans can also expect Mando to come up against some obstacles in this series as he and the Child - or Baby Yoda, to us - continue their quest.

"We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," Pascal detailed. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope."

Pascal also suggested that the Mandalorian's motivations aren't entirely clear in this series, continuing: "On a moment-to-moment basis, he’s discovering that question: ‘What do you want?’ That isn’t clear to him, or to me."

Filoni said: "We think we know how the characters are going to react, and it can be surprising how they do react."

A third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+, with Favreau busy working on new scripts during lockdown.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian season one is streaming now on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Check out our lists of the best shows on Disney Plus, best movies on Disney Plus or see what else is on with our TV Guide.