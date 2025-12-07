The Boys season 5 will launch with a two-episode premiere, with Prime Video finally announcing the premiere date.

The final season of the comic book adaptation will kick off on Wednesday 8th April 2026, with weekly episodes following until the series finale on Wednesday 20th May 2026.

The release date was revealed alongside a new trailer for the show’s fifth season, which debuted at the CCXP fan convention in Brazil over the weekend.

The footage also offers fans their first look at Jared Padalecki’s mystery role, staging a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles, who returns as Soldier Boy. Padalecki is briefly seen in a tracksuit, closely followed by Ackles’s character, though further details of his role remain under wraps.

Another Supernatural alum, Misha Collins, is also confirmed for season 5 – though he does not appear in the new trailer – with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also serving as showrunner on The Boys.

An official synopsis reveals a grim outlook for the core team following season 4. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are now imprisoned in a so-called "Freedom Camp", while Homelander (Antony Starr) rules unchallenged.

"It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims" the synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) resurfaces with a bold plan involving the Godolkin virus. "He sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it," the synopsis concludes.

The final season will also continue directly from the events of the second season of spin-off Gen V.

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V. Jasper Savage/Prime

At the end of Gen V season 2, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) warned Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends that Vought would be coming for them, forcing the group to go on the run. Shortly afterwards, they were confronted by Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who revealed she was leading a growing resistance against Homelander and invited them to join.

A-Train (Jessie T Usher) then appeared and confirmed he, too, was part of the rebellion – strongly hinting that the Godolkin students will play a key role in The Boys season 5.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Eric Kripke explained how the concluding episodes of the spin-off's second season were designed to set up the final season of The Boys.

"The goal was really just to kind of set the chessboard for season 5," he said, describing a "growing resistance led by Annie" that now includes both A-Train and the Gen V gang. He added that season 5 takes place several months after the Gen V finale – and teased that things have gone "not well" for the resistance in the meantime.

While fans have speculated about a potential Marie versus Homelander showdown, Kripke suggested the conflict will be broader than a single rivalry, insisting that this will not all come down to "Marie versus Homelander".

The Boys season 5 premieres on Prime Video on 8th April 2026.

