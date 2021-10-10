Stranger Things season 4 avoids big Lost mistake actor reveals

Stranger Things star David Harbour has reassured fans that the show will answer its many mysteries in a satisfying fashion, rather than aping similar resolutions to Lost.

The sci-fi series has been one of Netflix‘s biggest hits to date, with season four being particularly anticipated due to its long time getting here, having been delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plot details are being kept under wraps by the streamer to ensure there are plenty of surprises in store, but we do know that Operation Varsity Blues star Matthew Modine will be back as Dr Martin Brenner, one of the key figures in Eleven’s troubled upbringing.

Meanwhile, the show will introduce A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund as an unhinged serial killer called Victor Creel, whose spooky house might well be a doorway into the Upside-Down.

Harbour says that he has the “best storyline” as former Sheriff Jim Hopper finds himself trapped in a Russian prison with a demogorgon, which is said to homage the divisive sci-fi flick Alien 3 as well as other key influences.

Speaking at New York Comic-Con, the Black Widow star emphasised that Stranger Things 4 is all about bringing together plot threads from previous seasons as the show keeps one eye towards its grand finale.

“You’ll see a lot more layers about Eleven and [Dr Martin] Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back,” he told attendees. “Then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates.”

Harbour continued: “What we’re trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don’t have an endgame like, some of us thought about that show Lost… ‘What happened to the polar bear?!'”

That comment references JJ Abrams’ legendary television series, following a number of plane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious island, which many viewers feel did not live up to the promise shown in its early episodes.

A surprise encounter between several characters and a polar bear was later explained in season three, but some viewers were not satisfied with the answer offered up by the writers. According to Harbour, Stranger Things fans don’t have to worry about any similar letdowns.

“We’re trying to draw in, so the [elements of the storyline] start to come to a head and become a complete piece,” Harbour added. “Season four lays a lot of pipe for that.”

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.